Andhra Police forcibly remove TDP's fasting Palla Srinivas Rao to hospital

Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday ended Telugu Desam Party's leader Palla Srinivasa Rao's six-day long hunger strike against the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:26 IST
Visual of TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao at the hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday ended Telugu Desam Party's leader Palla Srinivasa Rao's six-day long hunger strike against the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. This morning, officials of the Andhra Pradesh police arrived at Gajuwaka near TDP Party office where the leader was holding a strike and forcefully lifted the leader and shifted him to KIMS hospital in Gajuwaka.

"State government trying to break my hunger strike, but I'll continue it in hospital", the TDP leader said. Supporters of TDP had gathered outside the police station and were heard shouting 'Jai Palla' slogans in support o the leader.

On February 11, slamming the opposition parties over disinvestment of Rashtriya ISPAT Nigam Limited, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, by the Centre, YSRCP senior leader and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said the decision of disinvestment is painful for Andhra Pradesh as well as its government. In October 2020, a decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given in-principle approval for 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of the government of India's shareholding in the Vizag steel plant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

