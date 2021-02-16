SC rejects BJP corporator's plea seeking Leader of Opposition status in MCGM

Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator P Tukaram Shinde seeking the Leader of Opposition (LOP) status in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:34 IST
Supreme Court of India (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator P Tukaram Shinde seeking the Leader of Opposition (LOP) status in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices V Ramasubramanian and A S Bopanna, rejected the petition filed by BJP corporator Shinde.

"This is an everyday phenomenon in politics. Today, you may be friends, tomorrow, you may not be. The legal rights are not dependent on the relationship between the parties," said the CJI. Shinde had moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction for the LOP status in MCGM, following differences with Shiv Sena and the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Shinde had moved the Supreme Court against the September 2020 order of the Bombay High Court that had dismissed his plea to recognise him as the LOP in MCGM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

