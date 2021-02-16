Left Menu

Congress compromising on its ideology, says Pinarayi Vijayan

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:39 IST
Congress compromising on its ideology, says Pinarayi Vijayan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Accusing the Congress of compromising on their ideology, Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged that differences betweenthat party and BJP were narrowing down in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the senior CPI(M) leadercited the donation given by senior Congress leaders likeDigvijaya Singh for the construction of the Ram temple inAyodhya and said it was a ''dangerous move''.

''The Congress should realise that such a move amounts togiving recognition to the position being taken by the RSS,''Vijayan said.

He said this in response to a query on the controversyover a Congress MLA in Kerala recently making a donation forthe construction of the Ram temple.

Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappiily had made a contributionto the RSS workers last week, kicking up a row in the state.

When some Muslim groups protested in front of hisresidence against the donation, the Perumbavoor MLA hadapologised, claiming he was 'misled' by Sangh Parivar workersand was not aware that the donation was for the temple.

Lashing out at the Congress, Vijayan said the MLA wasfollowing the footsteps of his party's important leaders likeDigvijay Singh on the issue.

''This is a very dangerous move'', the Chief Minister said.

He said the Congress so far had not taken a firm stand onany of the issues being faced by the nation.

''They (the Congress) are compromising with such issues asthey think that they will lose the votes of a section'', hesaid, adding that the Congress would not be able to oppose thecommunal forces.

Vijayan said the CPI(M)-led alliance has a very strongpresence in Kerala and the LDF would continue to very stronglyoppose any form of communalism.

He cited the political developments in Puducherry, whereCongress MLAs quit the party and their reported move to jointhe BJP and said ''the differences between the Congress and BJPare narrowing down''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Haren Pandya murder convict who jumped parole held

The Gujarat Anti TerrorismSquad ATS on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in theHaren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year whileserving a life sentence, officials said.Kalim Ahmed Karimi 47 was held from Juhapura areahere and...

ED summons MMRDA chief in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday summoned Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA chief, RA Rajeev, in connection with a money laundering case related to Tops Securities Group and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. After ...

Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, U.S. tells U.N.

The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Irans destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.Acting ...

Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block 2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021