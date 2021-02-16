Left Menu

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:02 IST
Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@thekiranbedi)

In a sudden development, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi was removed from her post on Tuesday night at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

A brief communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman Ajay Kumar Singh said the President has directed that Bedi ''shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry''.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of the union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ''with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made''.

The direction from the President comes amid the political crisis where the ruling Congress-led government has been reduced to a minority after one more MLA quit the party on Tuesday.

Bedi and Narayasamy have been at loggerheads over a range of issues.

A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the union territory and issuing directions for bringing in police force and sanitation workers in the frontline worker category for the inoculation.

Amid the political turmoil, the opposition seized the opportunity and demanded the resignation of Narayanasamy, saying his government was in minority. However, Narayanasamy rejected the demand, claiming that his government continued to enjoy 'majority' in the assembly, which is set to go for polls in the next few months.

With resignations of four MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 33-member assembly has been decreased to 10 including the Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government. The opposition has 14 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Haren Pandya murder convict who jumped parole held

The Gujarat Anti TerrorismSquad ATS on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in theHaren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year whileserving a life sentence, officials said.Kalim Ahmed Karimi 47 was held from Juhapura areahere and...

ED summons MMRDA chief in connection with money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday summoned Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA chief, RA Rajeev, in connection with a money laundering case related to Tops Securities Group and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. After ...

Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, U.S. tells U.N.

The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Irans destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.Acting ...

Biden urged to end Trump lawsuit blocking payments to Puerto Ricans

Top faith leaders from across the United States on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden to immediately withdraw a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to block 2.3 billion in supplemental income payments to some 300,000 aged, blind and disabled Pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021