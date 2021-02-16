UK's Johnson condemns 'fabricated' Aung San Suu Kyi charges

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new charges against former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been "fabricated" by the military and were a clear violation of her human rights.

"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," he said on Twitter. "We stand with the people of Myanmar and will ensure those responsible for this coup are held to account."

