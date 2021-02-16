Left Menu

UK's Johnson condemns 'fabricated' Aung San Suu Kyi charges

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new charges against former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been "fabricated" by the military and were a clear violation of her human rights.

"New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Myanmar military are a clear violation of her human rights," he said on Twitter. "We stand with the people of Myanmar and will ensure those responsible for this coup are held to account."

