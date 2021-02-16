BJP leader accuses Maha govt of corruption during outbreak

BJP leader Kirit Somaiyaon Tuesday said his party would bring out a ''black paper'' onthe ''corruption'' committed by the MVA government during thecoronavirus pandemic.

He visited a COVID care centre here and told reportersthe oxygen system was non-functional and several amenities forpatients were only on paper.

''We will bring out a black paper on the corruptioncommitted by the MVA government during the COVID-19 outbreak.

There has been fraud to the tune of several crore rupees insetting up COVID centres and hospitals and this needs to beprobed,'' he alleged.

