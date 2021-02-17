Left Menu

No-confidence debate begins in Thailand''s Parliament

All 10 being grilled this year are expected to coast through again with the backing of the governing coalition.The current debate is scheduled over four days, with voting to take place Saturday.On the first day, the opposition parties concentrated on Prayuth, accusing him of responsibility for the governments alleged failures.Im not afraid of anything, Prayuth said in defending himself.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:22 IST
No-confidence debate begins in Thailand''s Parliament

Opposition parties in Thailand on Tuesday began debating a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine members of his Cabinet who face accusations of mismanaging the economy, bungling the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abusing human rights and corruption.

It is the second no-confidence debate that Prayuth's government has faced since taking office in July 2019. In February last year, Prayuth and five Cabinet ministers easily turned back a no-confidence vote in the lower house. All 10 being grilled this year are expected to coast through again with the backing of the governing coalition.

The current debate is scheduled over four days, with voting to take place Saturday.

On the first day, the opposition parties concentrated on Prayuth, accusing him of responsibility for the government's alleged failures.

“I'm not afraid of anything,” Prayuth said in defending himself. “This is a good opportunity for both sides to do something together for our country and people. And I am ready to clarify every allegation.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols p...

CVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021

CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act ACA, popularly known as Obamacare, saying the market had stabilized. CVS Healths Aetn...

Soccer-Door open for Canada newcomers to shine at SheBelieves Cup

Canadas womens soccer team must rely on a patchwork roster for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions but that has opened the door for players to make their case for spots on the Olympic squad, coach Bev Priestman sai...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021