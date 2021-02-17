Left Menu

S African commission to request jail term for former president Jacob Zuma for defying summons

The former president has claimed he would not get a fair hearing because Zondo, he alleged, is biased against him, something that Zondo has denied.The former president was asked to step down three years ago by his own African National Congress amid widespread public anger over allegations of his role in state capture, especially by the Gupta family, originally from India, who were allegedly very close to Zuma during his presidency.The family is now in self-exile in Dubai, with South Africa reportedly engaging the government there for extradition.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:11 IST
S African commission to request jail term for former president Jacob Zuma for defying summons

The head of a South African inquiry commission into alleged state corruption has said he would seek former president Jacob Zuma to be held in contempt of court for his persistent refusal to continue testimony at hearings, and impose a jail term if found guilty. Zuma last year walked out of a hearing at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in South Africa without the permission of the chairperson, which was deemed to be in contempt of court.

Zuma has insisted that he will not return unless the chairperson of the Commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, steps down. The former president has claimed he would not get a fair hearing because Zondo, he alleged, is biased against him, something that Zondo has denied.

The former president was asked to step down three years ago by his own African National Congress amid widespread public anger over allegations of his role in state capture, especially by the Gupta family, originally from India, who were allegedly very close to Zuma during his presidency.

The family is now in self-exile in Dubai, with South Africa reportedly engaging the government there for extradition. ''The commission will approach the Constitutional Court (the country's highest court) and ask it to impose a term of imprisonment of Mr Zuma if it finds that he is guilty of contempt of court,'' Zondo said on Monday, when Zuma was scheduled to reappear before the Commission but failed to do so, a third time.

Zondo cited the dangerous precedent that would be set if Zuma was allowed to defy the summonses from the Commission, as well as a ruling by the Constitutional Court for him to appear before the Commission.

''The Commission views Mr Zuma’s conduct in a very serious light, particularly because it is repeatedly conducted. The commission has not treated Mr Zuma unfairly at all and he has no valid reason not to appear before the commission at all,'' Zondo said.

Zuma retaliated with a 12-page statement on Monday evening in which he repeated his claim that the Zondo Commission was part of a well-orchestrated plan to remove him from office, although he offered no evidence to back this up.

He also suggested that the judiciary, long held as operating at arm’s length from the government, was now serving the needs of a few people with vested interests. ''I firmly believe that we should never allow for the establishment of a judiciary in which justice, fairness and due process are discretionary and are exclusively preserved for certain litigants and not others,'' he alleged.

''It is not the authority of the Constitutional Court that I reject, but its abuse by a few judges. It is not our law that I defy, but a few lawless judges who have left their constitutional post for political expediency. I respect the law and have subjected myself even to its abuse for the past 20 years,'' Zuma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DreamHost vs Bluehost: Which web host is the best?

Finding the right web host for your business site can be challenging as hundreds of companies offer similar services but with different approaches, packages and prices.There is no denying that BlueHost and Dreamhost are the two famous and r...

1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

One more person has been arrested from Belagavi for his alleged role in Karnataka Public Service Commission KPSC first-division assistant question paper leak case, said Karnataka Police on Wednesday. The police said that the arrested person...

Samsung's HBM-PIM to address memory/power challenges for HPC, AI computing

Samsung has developed High Bandwidth Memory HBM, the industrys first processing-in-memory PIM solution with artificial intelligence AI processing power, the South Korean technology giant announced on Wednesday.The HBM-PIM solution will acce...

Myanmar crisis: ‘Terrified’ UN rights expert sounds alarm ahead of expected protests

Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said in a statement that he is terrified that violence could break out, as additional soldiers have been deployed in towns and cities, including the commercial hub Yangon, where demonstrations are planned, f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021