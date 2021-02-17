Left Menu

Counting for Punjab civic body elections underway

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:17 IST
Counting of votes for the polling to over 100 civic bodies in Punjab is underway on Wednesday, officials said.

The counting started at 9 am. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres, they said.

Over 70 per cent of voting was recorded in the civic body elections on February 14.

A total of 9,222 candidates were in the fray for elections to 2,302 wards of the eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils in the state.

As the State Election Commission had ordered on Tuesday re-polling at two polling booths of Mohali Municipal Corporation, the counting for this entire civic body will take place on Thursday.

Of the total candidates, 2,832 were independents, 2,037 from the ruling Congress, while 1,569 were Shiromani Akali Dal nominees.

The BJP, AAP and the BSP had fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively.

The SAD and the BJP fought the elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue last year.

After the opposition parties had accused the ruling Congress of ''capturing booths'' and ''indulging in violence'' during polling on Sunday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said on Tuesday they were crying foul in the face of their ''imminent defeat'' in the polls. PTI CHS SUNHMB

