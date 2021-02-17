Delhi Court acquits journalist Priya Ramani in criminal defamation case

A Delhi Court on Wednesday acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar against her. The Delhi Court while acquitting Ramani said, "Woman has right to put her grievance even after decades."

MJ Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct. Ramani was the first woman to accuse Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign. The allegations levelled against him forced him to resign from the Union Cabinet on October 17, 2018. (ANI)

