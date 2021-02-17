Left Menu

Kiran Bedi was creating problems by interfering in administration: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that Kiran Bedi who was removed from the post of lieutenant governor had been creating problems with her interference in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory (UT).

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:36 IST
Kiran Bedi was creating problems by interfering in administration: Puducherry CM
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that Kiran Bedi who was removed from the post of lieutenant governor had been creating problems with her interference in the day-to-day administration of the Union Territory (UT). "The last four years were turbulent for our government. Kiran Bedi had been creating problems with her interference in day-to-day administration and her unconstitutional behaviour. Our constant efforts against her actions have paid off. "

He further said that People supported secular parties in Puducherry and communal elements are not allowed to function in the UT. The chief minister further said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been poaching his party's MLAs in order to topple his government in the union territory.

"BJP has been poaching our MLAs in order to topple our government. The resignation of three MLAs has already been accepted till now. People know about the BJP's game plan, they will give them befitting reply in the election," Narayanasamy said. Speaking to ANI yesterday, Narayanasamy said Bedi was removed due to pressure from the Congress, which was vehemently protesting against her for "hampering" the growth of Puducherry.

"We have been battling against Kiran Bedi for the last two years. We wanted her to be removed for unconstitutional behaviour, interfering in the day-to-day activities of the administration, ignoring the elected government and not following rules and procedures. We launched several agitations against her. We also organised signature campaigns for her removal," Narayanasamy said. The Chief Minister also accused Bedi of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.

"Due to pressure from us, the Government of India has removed Bedi. This is a great victory for the people of Puducherry. She blocked the welfare schemes. However, the rights of the Puducherry people have been saved today. Now, Puducherry will teach a lesson to BJP," he added. On Tuesday, Bedi was removed from the Lieutenant Governorship of the poll bound-union territory by President Ram Nath Kovnd.

Bedi and Narayansamy had been at loggerheads over several issues. Puducherry is scheduled to go to polls later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K records 84 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,547 even as no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were from the Jammu divisi...

People rejected opposition's “negative politics”, backed Congress' development agenda: Pb Cong chief

Buoyed by the Congress victory in the civic polls in Punjab, the partys state unit chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said people had rejected the oppositions negative politics and backed the ruling outfits development agenda, as he rooted for...

A Look at Queen Elizabeth II's Iconic Platinum Jewellery Collection

Queen Elizabeth II is known for her spectacular and meaningful jewellery collection. Many of these iconic pieces are set in platinum. This noble metal, one of the strongest, natural materials on the planet, also has superior longevity. Sinc...

Clubhouse emerges as platform for Thai dissidents, government issues warning

Thailand warned users of Clubhouse on Wednesday not to break the law after the audio social media app emerged almost overnight as a platform for discussion of the monarchy, the latest example of the fast-growing app drawing the ire of gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021