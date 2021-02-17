People will reject 'dynasty politics' in TN: Kishan Reddy

Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:43 IST
People in Tamil Nadu, like in many other states, will reject 'dynasty politics' in the coming assembly polls, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Wednesday Voters had rejected such type of politics in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and would reject Family Private Ltd' in Tamil Nadu too, he said in an apparent reference to the DMK.

Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May.

The MoS was addressing BJP workers at the groundbreaking ceremony for erecting a pandal for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on February 25.

Reddy said the Congress has no future in the country He urged party workers to undertake a door to door campaign and explain the various welfare schemes implemented by the BJP government over the last few years Later, BJP State unit president L Murugan told reporters that senior party leaders will soon meet at Chennai and Coimbatore to chalk out the poll strategy.

He declined to comment on removal of Kiran Bedi as LtGovernor of Puducherry, saying it was a matter concerning the union territory, but noted that Congress MLAs have resigned there as they were 'dissatisfied' with the style of functioning of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Minister of state for road transport V K Singh was also present.

Later in the evening, both Reddy and Singh participated in an 'Intellectuals meet,' in which BJP leaders from the Centre and State and local industrialists participated.

