Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, alleges nobody can get justice without fearing consequences

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:38 IST
Attacking Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesdayalleged none can get justice from the judicial system in thecountry without being terrified of the consequences.

Addressing his first public meeting for elections tothe Puducherry Assembly likely in April, he alleged, ''Today,an Indian person cannot get justice from the judicial systemwithout being terrified of what will be done to him.'' While journalists feared for their lives, Bills werepassed in the Parliament without any discussion and electedleaders like him were not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabhabecause, ''one man thinks he is not the Prime Minister but heis the king of the country,'' he said.

Gandhi accused Modi of not allowing the Congressgovernment in the union territory to function for the lastnearly five years, a reference to the running feud betweenthe Narayanasamy ministry and outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bediover many issue.

He alleged the Prime Minister destroyed the institutionof the Lt Governor and did not value the people's mandate.

''Through the office of the LG, he has repeatedly sent youa message saying that your vote does not matter.'' ''PM Modi has taken your dreams, aspirations and workedagainst them by destroying the institution of the Lt Governor,just like he destroys all other institutions,'' he alleged.

