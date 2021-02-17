Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, alleges nobody can get justice without fearing consequences

Attacking Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesdayalleged none can get justice from the judicial system in thecountry without being terrified of the consequences.

Hitting the campaign trail for elections to theassembly in Congress-ruled Puducherry, likely in April, healso accused Modi of not allowing the Narayanasamy governmentto function for the last nearly five years, a reference to therunning feud between the ministry and outgoing Lt GovernorKiran Bedi over many issues.

Gandhi, however, avoided any reference to the politicalcrisis faced by the Congress following a spate of resignationsof its MLAs since last month, culminating in the governmentslipping into minority in the assembly on Tuesday.

He assured a bright future for the people of Puducherryif they vote for the party again.

During his about seven-hour visit, the former Congresspresident also interacted with the fishermen community andstudents of a women's college where he touched on variousissues.

He said the killing of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991brought him tremendous pain but he nursed no anger or hatredtowards those responsible for it and he pardoned them.

At the public meeting, Gandhi alleged: ''Today,an Indian person cannot get justice from the judicial systemwithout being terrified of what will be done to him.'' While journalists feared for their lives, Bills werepassed in the Parliament without any discussion and electedleaders like him were not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabhabecause, ''one man thinks he is not the Prime Minister but heis the king of the country,'' he said.

He alleged the Prime Minister destroyed the institutionof the Lt Governor and did not value the people's mandate andinsulted their vote.

''Through the office of the LG, he has repeatedly sent youa message saying that your vote does not matter.'' ''PM Modi has taken your dreams, aspirations and workedagainst them by destroying the institution of the Lt Governor,just like he destroys all other institutions,'' he alleged.

Modi should have respected the people's will andallocated resources that were rightfully their but it was notdone by him, he alleged.

The PM disrespected people's tradition, history, past andwould do the same to their future.

''We are committed to ensuring that your vote translatesinto a positive future. For us this is not an electoralbattle. This is a battle for the spirit of Puducherry.

It is a battle to allow you to live the way you want tolive. it is a battle to ensure that your beautiful land has afuture that you choose.'' Without naming Bedi, he asked if she was born or broughtup in Puducherry and whether she understood its traditions, (aformer French colony) and on what basis she ran itsadministration.

''Who gave her the right to decide the future of thepeople of Puducherry. How dare somebody do this to you. Justbecause they think they are powerful, they think they controlthe Indian government, just because they control the CBI, theED ? We are never ever going to allow it.'' Assuring people that Congress would defend Puducherry'stradition, culture, language and its unique history, he saidthe union territory does not belong to 'someone from outside'and it was not the personal property of anyone.

''When we come to power in Delhi, I am going to guaranteeyou that we make sure that no one can ever decide Puducherry'sfuture other than a person who comes from here. No Lt governoris going to decide your future.'' Attacking the BJP-led Centre and Modi, he said peoplewho stood up against the government were dubbed a criminal,terrorist or anti-national.

According to the current dispensation, the nation andits people should listen to Modi's 'Mann Ki Batt,' and onlyfollow the Prime Minister's ideas, be it clothing or eatingpreferences, he alleged.

Gandhi reiterated his allegation that Modi only workedfor a few richest people in the country and also targeted himover demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax and not helpingmigrant workers when they returned home during the coronaviruspandemic. Rich businessmen got relief to the tune of Rs1,50,000 crore, he claimed.

Referring to the contentious farms laws, he alleged ifthey were implemented the future of farmers would be snatchedaway. A whole lot of people like labourers, small businesspeople, mandi workers and vegetable vendors would becomeunemployed while a few rich people would benefit.

The middle class would have to pay higher rates forfruits and vegetables and at the same time farmers shall getmuch less for their produce.

Stressing on India's diversity and how it made thecountry strong, he said Puducherry might be geographicallysmall but it was as important as the biggest state in thecountry.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said Prime Minister Modiin collusion with the Lt Governor and opposition had tried totopple his government but to no avail.

He also reiterated his claim that the Centre planned tomerge Puducherry with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

''The people of Puducherry would oppose this plan toothand nail and ensure that Puducherry's identity as a separateunion territory is protected.'' PTI VGN CORVS VS

