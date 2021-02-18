Left Menu

JP Nadda to take stock of party's poll preparedness ahead of crucial Assembly elections

BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to take stock of the poll preparedness of the party ahead of crucial Assembly polls in various states at a meeting with general secretaries and general secretaries (organisation) on Saturday.

18-02-2021
BJP National President JP Nadda. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to take stock of the poll preparedness of the party ahead of crucial Assembly polls in various states at a meeting with general secretaries and general secretaries (organisation) on Saturday.

The crucial meeting comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address the national 'karyakarini' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 21. According to sources, Nadda will chair the meeting of national general secretaries and general secretaries (organisation) on February 20 where he will be apprised about the organisational tasks undertaken by these general secretaries in their respective states.

"The idea is to take stock of how well prepared we are for the Assembly polls in various states. Along with this, there is special attention given to civic polls and by-polls. We will not let any polls slip through our fingers," said a senior party functionary. With Assembly polls scheduled in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the BJP is preparing to expand its footprint in these states. Senior leaders feel that apart from Assam, where the BJP's incumbent government is seeking another term, there is a chance that the party can emerge as a major force in the rest of these four Assemblies.

After his interaction with general secretaries, the BJP chief is expected to fine-tune the party's strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls scheduled over the next few months. On February 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the party post holders at NDMC convention centre. In a day-long event, there would be review meetings of states and their units by the party chief as well.

The meeting, scheduled by the BJP's National President, will be the first such meeting after the coronavirus induced lockdown where all senior office bearers of the party would be physically present. "This would bring pre-Covid normalcy in party functioning as well," a senior leader said. (ANI)

