The MLAs of opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress staged a walk out from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during Governor Anandiben Patel's address on the first day of the Budget Session on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:13 IST
Opposition parties walk out of UP Assembly during Governor's address
Samajwadi Party MLAs protest against the ruling BJP inside the UP Assembly. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The MLAs of opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress staged a walk out from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during Governor Anandiben Patel's address on the first day of the Budget Session on Thursday. The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.

Congress MLA Aradhana Misra, while talking to media after the walk out from the Assembly, said her party expected the government to express condolences for the farmers who died during the ongoing protest against three farm laws, but the 'compassionless' state government did not do so. "We had thought that the state government will offer condolences for the farmers who died during farmers' protest before the Governor's address to the Assembly. But there is no compassion in the government, the Governor also started her address without paying respect to the farmers. Most farmers who died were from Uttar Pradesh. We registered our protest against the Governor's address and after that walked out from the assembly," said Misra.

BSP MLA Aslam Raini said his party 'boycotted' the Governor's address to protest against the state government's treatment of protesting farmers and the poor law and order situation of the state. "The Governor was in disagreement with the government's policies that is why she came for her address seven minutes late. The crime in the state, especially crime against women has increased under this government," said Raini.

The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. The session will continue till March 10. On February 16, COVID-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic. (ANI)

