Shah holds roadshow at Kakdwip in poll-bound Bengal

Amid chants of ''Jai ShriRam'', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held aroadshow at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district of WestBengal where assembly election is due in April-May.

Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chiefDilip Ghosh and others, Shah waved to the crowd that gatheredalong the 1 km stretch between Smashan Kali Mandir to SBI morein Kakdwip.

People also watched the procession from rooftops andbalconies and they were seen shooting videos of it with theirmobile phones.

The streets were lined with the BJP's flags andbunting as the cavalcade inched forward through the narrow andcrowded street.

Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted ''Jai ShriRam'', ''Narendra Modi zindabad'' and ''Amit Shah zindabad''.

The South 24 Parganas district has 31 assemblysegments and is considered to be a stronghold of the rulingTrinamool Congress.

