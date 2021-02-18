Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:56 IST
Raj CM offers chadar for Ajmer Sharif on behalf of Cong president Sonia Gandhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday offered a 'chadar' on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer.

The 'chadar' was offered on the occasion of the 809th Urs of the sufi saint.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

