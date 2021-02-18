Raj CM offers chadar for Ajmer Sharif on behalf of Cong president Sonia Gandhi

Raj CM offers chadar for Ajmer Sharif on behalf of Cong president Sonia GandhiPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:56 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday offered a 'chadar' on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer.
The 'chadar' was offered on the occasion of the 809th Urs of the sufi saint.
State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders were also present on the occasion.
