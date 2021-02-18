Left Menu

SP protests against Centre's farm laws outside UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party legislators on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building against the Centres farm before the beginning of the states Budget session.Raising slogans against the government and in favour of farmers, the SP legislators sat before a statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and demanded that the three laws be repealed.They also carried banners and placards criticising the state government for the alleged rise in crime against women, hike in LPG, petrol and diesel prices and pending sugar cane dues of farmers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:18 IST
SP protests against Centre's farm laws outside UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party legislators on Thursday staged a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building against the Centre’s farm before the beginning of the state's Budget session.

Raising slogans against the government and in favour of farmers, the SP legislators sat before a statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and demanded that the three laws be repealed.

They also carried banners and placards criticising the state government for the alleged rise in crime against women, hike in LPG, petrol and diesel prices and pending sugar cane dues of farmers. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of arresting a party legislator, a charge denied by the police. In a Hindi tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP governments in the Centre and the state are afraid of the public support to the farmers' protest. “Hence, an MLA and workers going on a tractor to the Vidhan Sabha to attend the session were arrested,” he said condemning it. When contacted, Lucknow's Commissioner of Police DK Thakur said, ''No MLA was arrested. This is a lie.'' Earlier, some legislators arrived on a tractor carrying the party flag, sugarcane and a sack with “dhaan” (paddy) written on it as a mark of protest but were stopped by policemen. ''These things are symbols of agriculture. Cane prices have not been increased but the prices of diesel and petrol have been hiked several times,'' said a legislator when asked why he had come to the Vidhan Sabha on a tractor.

Udayveer Singh, a member of the legislative council, said issues are discussed inside the House while action is shown on the roads.

''The tractor is a symbol of the country's prosperity. The green revolution and increase in income of farmers happened because of tractors. To give the message that the SP is with farmers and will fight for them, we decided to come to the Vidhan Sabha on a vehicle that is identified with farming,'' he said.

In a series of tweets, the opposition party slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for ''betraying'' farmers and failing to check inflation. ''Demonstration by SP MLAs outside the Vidhan Bhawan to raise the voice of people suffering due to inflation, unemployment and betrayal with farmers. Uttar Pradesh seeks answer for every injustice and atrocity,” it said.

On the alleged arrest of the MLA, the party said it is a murder of democratic rights. The Samajwadis will not be afraid of it and will stay strong, the party said in a tweet. The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature began on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel. The Budget is scheduled to be tabled on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Bamboo Agarbatti maker 'Keshari Bio Products LLP'

Sustained efforts of Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC to strengthen Indian Agarbatti industry have begun yielding results with Assam leading the way. On Thursday, Minister of MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari through video conference ina...

Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, its development our priority: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modiasserted on Thursday that his government is correcting thehistorical mistake of neglecting Assam, and the statesdevelopment is its priority.Modi also said BJPs double engine governments at theCentre and in Assam ...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 25th round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 19-22. All times GMT. Feb. 19, FridayWolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United 2000 Wolves are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the...

Russia's Kalashnikov eyes production in India, woos gadget lovers with hi-tech shotgun

Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov plans to start making its AK-203 assault rifle in India this year and wants to attract a wider audience with a hi-tech shotgun, chief executive Dmitry Tarasov said.Named after the designer of the AK-47 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021