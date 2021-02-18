Sudhakaran stokes controversy with remarks on Kerala CM

Senior Congress leader KSudhakaran has once again courted trouble with his allegedderogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan and his family background.

This is the second time within a fortnight that theCongress MP from Kannur has targetted the CM and his father.

Slamming Sudhakaran for his 'casteist' remarks againstVijayan, CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh said he creates nuisancewherever he goes.

Alleging that some Left party leaders mocked the fatherof KPCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran, Sudhakaran calledVijayan's father a toddy tapper.

He was addressing a meeting in nearby Periya on Wednesday where he made the remarks.

Recently, Sudhakaran had stated that Vijayan, who hailedfrom a family of toddy tappers, now prefers to travel by ahelicopter.

The remarks evoked criticism from several quarters,including his own party.

Reacting to Sudhakaran's comments, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MPK K Ragesh in his facebook page said he causes 'publicnuisance' wherever he goes.

He also alleged that the Congress leader was known formaking such casteist remarks against the CM.

Ragesh urged senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to takeaction against Sudhakaran.

