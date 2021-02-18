Left Menu

Vote for BJP: Gujarat CM's appeal to people from hospital bed

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, hasappealed to the people from the hospital bed to vote for theBJP in the upcoming polls to six municipal corporations.Rupani tested positive for coronavirus on February 15,a day after fainting at a poll rally in Vadodara.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:30 IST
Rupani tested positive for coronavirus on February 15,a day after fainting at a poll rally in Vadodara.

Rupani tested positive for coronavirus on February 15,a day after fainting at a poll rally in Vadodara. Since then,he has been undergoing treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospitalhere.

In a video message, Rupani urged the urban voters tosupport the BJP and re-elect the party to power in Ahmedabad,Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, where pollingwill be held on February 21.

''Election is a festival and voting is a pious duty ofall the citizens. I am confident that you will come out inlarge numbers and vote in favour of BJP on February 21. Withyour blessings and prayers, my health is also improving,'' theCM said.

''People have been putting their trust in the BJP sincemany years now. I am sure that you will once again support theBJP this time too. For us, power is a medium to serve thepeople. Our aim is to put our cities on the world map. Iassure you that my government will not let you down,'' headded.

Elections to six municipal corporations in Gujaratwill take place on February 21, while polling for 81municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukapanchayats is scheduled to be held on February 28.

