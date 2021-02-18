Left Menu

BJP trying to bring down democratically elected government: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to bring down a democratically elected government.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:09 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy during a press conference on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to bring down a democratically elected government. Narayanasamy, who met party MLAs at his residence after LG Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered a floor test in assembly on February 22 amid a political crisis in the union territory, said he is consulting the alliance partner DMK.

He said a meeting of Congress MLAs will be held on February 21. "Following the announcement of the floor test by LG Tamilisai Soundararajan, I convened a meeting of Congress MLAs at my residence. I held a meeting with MLAs and discussed the floor test. No decision has been taken in today's meet. We will hold a meeting again on February 21. We are also consulting with our alliance partner DMK," Narayanasamy told reporters here.

He alleged that BJP was "threatening" MLAs and claimed that the party had indulged in horsetrading in Karnataka. "This is what BJP does everywhere. BJP is behind all these things. They are all out to bring down a democratically elected government. This is an attempt to bury democracy," he said.

The floor test will be conducted at 5 pm on February 22 and will ascertain the claims of the ruling Congress about having a majority. Puducherry BJP President V Saminathan had said earlier that his party, AIADMK and All India N. R. Congress have submitted a memorandum to LG stating that the Narayanasamy government has been reduced to a minority.

"The Chief Minister should resign immediately. We want a floor test to be conducted. He has lost the majority and his claim of having the majority is false. His government will fall on February 22. All 14 Opposition MLAs are united," Saminathan had said Congress MLA A John Kumar had resigned on February 16 citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government".

Congress leader Malladi Krishna Rao had earlier resigned as Health Minister and MLA. The Union Territory is likely to face elections in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

