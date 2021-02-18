CPI(M) receives over Rs 19 crore as donation in 2019-20
The CPI(M) received over Rs 19 crore as donations in 2019-20, according to the Left party's contribution report submitted to the Election Commission.
The DMK and CPI(M) leaders are among the contributors, the report made public by the poll panel showed.
The CPI(M) received a total of Rs 19,69,36,150 as donations from entities, individuals and the DMK, it said.
The DMK had contributed Rs 10 crore to the Left party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party's contribution was reflected in its poll expenditure report submitted to the EC after the elections.
However, this was not reflected in the last contribution report of the CPI(M). The Left party has now shown the contribution in its report for 2019-20.
The contribution by the DMK was made in April 2019 in multiple installments. Senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah donated Rs 4 lakh in eight installments of Rs 40,000 each, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury contributed Rs 2.28 lakh, Mohammad Salim Rs 1 lakh, Brinda Karat Rs 1.38 lakh, Elaram Karim Rs 13.2 lakh and Suhasini Ali Rs 1.44 lakh.
According to electoral laws, political parties have to report contributions above Rs 20,000 made by individuals, companies, electoral trusts, and organisations.
