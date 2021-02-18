Assam Cong invites application from Assamese architects across the world for its 'Martyrs' Memorial'

Assam Congresson Thursday putits proposed grand 'Matryrs' Memorial' for dead anti-CAAprotestors on the fast track inviting applications fromAssamese architects to plan and design it.

Congress state unit President Ripun Bora said thememorial will be constructed here if the party is voted topower in the coing assembly poll in the state.

The party had declared the project soon after RahulGandhi visit to the state on February 14 to kickstartCongress' campaign.

''Taking a step further we are inviting applicationsfrom Assamese architects to share with us their suggestionsand designs for the memorial, Bora said.

He urged Assamese architects based anywhere in theworld to send their model image for the grand anti-CAAmonument.

The Congress had on Wednesday urged all Assamesepeople to share 'gamochas' (the traditional red and whitewoven cloth offered as a mark of honour and respect) withmessages on why they do not want the Citizenship Amendment Actand these will be displayed at the memorial.

Bora said targets have been set for the party'sdistrict units and booth level committees to collect the'gamochas'.

We are going to request people to convey theirfeelings and sentiments against CAA which has ruined the peaceand prosperity of our beloved state'', he said.

Congress workers have been told to knock every houseand collect at least 50 lakh 'gamochas' which will bedisplayed at the grand memorial, Bora said.

After Rahul Gandhiji's rally at Sibsagar the mood ofthe state is clear that the Assamese electorate is going tovote against BJP due to CAA,''Bora claimed.

The legislation of the Act by the Centre in 2019 was acruel step against Assam and all Congress workers in the stateare inspired to work hard to defeat the BJP.

Five persons were killed in police firing in the statein December 2019 during violent protests against the CAA thatseeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religiousminorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly is due in March-April this year.

