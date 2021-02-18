Left Menu

Assam Cong invites application from Assamese architects across the world for its 'Martyrs' Memorial'

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:47 IST
Assam Cong invites application from Assamese architects across the world for its 'Martyrs' Memorial'

Assam Congresson Thursday putits proposed grand 'Matryrs' Memorial' for dead anti-CAAprotestors on the fast track inviting applications fromAssamese architects to plan and design it.

Congress state unit President Ripun Bora said thememorial will be constructed here if the party is voted topower in the coing assembly poll in the state.

The party had declared the project soon after RahulGandhi visit to the state on February 14 to kickstartCongress' campaign.

''Taking a step further we are inviting applicationsfrom Assamese architects to share with us their suggestionsand designs for the memorial, Bora said.

He urged Assamese architects based anywhere in theworld to send their model image for the grand anti-CAAmonument.

The Congress had on Wednesday urged all Assamesepeople to share 'gamochas' (the traditional red and whitewoven cloth offered as a mark of honour and respect) withmessages on why they do not want the Citizenship Amendment Actand these will be displayed at the memorial.

Bora said targets have been set for the party'sdistrict units and booth level committees to collect the'gamochas'.

We are going to request people to convey theirfeelings and sentiments against CAA which has ruined the peaceand prosperity of our beloved state'', he said.

Congress workers have been told to knock every houseand collect at least 50 lakh 'gamochas' which will bedisplayed at the grand memorial, Bora said.

After Rahul Gandhiji's rally at Sibsagar the mood ofthe state is clear that the Assamese electorate is going tovote against BJP due to CAA,''Bora claimed.

The legislation of the Act by the Centre in 2019 was acruel step against Assam and all Congress workers in the stateare inspired to work hard to defeat the BJP.

Five persons were killed in police firing in the statein December 2019 during violent protests against the CAA thatseeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim religiousminorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly is due in March-April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US reverts to targeted immigration enforcement under Biden

Immigration enforcement in the U.S. would be more targeted under President Joe Biden than under his predecessor, with authorities directed to focus on people in the country illegally who pose a threat, according to guidelines announced Thur...

Offices, colleges, cinema halls, parks to reopen in J'khand on March 1

Government offices, colleges,coaching centres, cinema halls and parks across Jharkhandwill reopen on March 1 after being closed for almost a yeardue to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren saidon Thursday.The decision was take...

Algeria dissolves lower house of parliament, calls early legislative elections -president Tebboune on state TV

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and called early legislative elections.I decided to dissolve the assembly and call elections to build a new institution, he said ...

Slovak party derails plan to buy Russian vaccine without EU registration

Slovakia has dumped a plan to negotiate with Russia to buy the Sputnik V vaccine, after a junior coalition partner vetoed buying a product which has not been registered by the European Medicines Agency, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021