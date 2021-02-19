Bombay Bar Association elects new team for three years

The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) has elected its new team of office-bearers and Standing Committee members for a period of three years.

The BBA conducted its elections amidst a high voter turnout on Thursday.

While senior advocate Nitin Thakker was elected as thePresident of the Association, senior counsel Birendra Sarafwas elected its Vice President.

Advocate Vishal Kanade was elected its Secretary.

Among BBA's newly-elected 20 standing committee members are senior advocates Venkatesh Dhond and JimmyPochkhanawalla.

Pochkhanawalla has been on the committee uninterrupted for 40 years, perhaps, the longest an advocate has served on the committee.

Pochkhanawalla is a former independent director on the Press Trust of India's board of directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)