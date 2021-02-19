RJD MLA rides bicycle to Bihar State Assembly to protest rising fuel prices

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Mahua, Mukesh Raushan on Friday rode a bicycle to the State Assembly in Patna in protest against rising fuel prices.

He said, "The prices of petrol and diesel are being increased every day. Protesting against such policies I came in the cycle to take part in this Budget session."

"I have come from Hajipur, I started from there at 7 am today. Due to the price rise, everything is expensive. Crime is at its peak, we will surely work to overthrow the government from power" he further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)