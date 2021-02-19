Rajnath to address BJP's yuva morcha convention in Tamil Nadu on Sunday

Rajnath to address BJP's yuva morcha convention in Tamil Nadu on SundayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:32 IST
Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address the party's yuva morcha convention in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
''On February 21, 2021, I would be in Salem to address the youth of Tamil Nadu at the state BJP yuva morcha convention and look forward to my Salem visit this Sunday,'' Singh said in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address an election meeting in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on February 25.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are likely to be held in April-May. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest the election with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the southern state.
Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan has said the seat-sharing arrangements between the two parties will be finalised very soon.
