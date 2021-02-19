Rajnath to address BJP's yuva morcha convention in Tamil Nadu on Sunday

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address the party's yuva morcha convention in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

''On February 21, 2021, I would be in Salem to address the youth of Tamil Nadu at the state BJP yuva morcha convention and look forward to my Salem visit this Sunday,'' Singh said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address an election meeting in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on February 25.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are likely to be held in April-May. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to contest the election with the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the southern state.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan has said the seat-sharing arrangements between the two parties will be finalised very soon.