Left Menu

G7 to focus on rebuilding world economy, UK PM Johnson says

On a video call with fellow leaders, Johnson said it was great to have new faces such as U.S. President Joe Biden and Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi. I think he may have nicked it from us, but I certainly nicked it from somewhere else," Johnson said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:03 IST
G7 to focus on rebuilding world economy, UK PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the Group of Seven virtual leaders meeting on Friday by calling for a plan to rebuild the global economy after the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a video call with fellow leaders, Johnson said it was great to have new faces such as U.S. President Joe Biden and Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi. He had to ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel to mute.

"We also want to work together on building back better from the pandemic - a slogan that I think Joe has used several times. I think he may have nicked it from us, but I certainly nicked it from somewhere else," Johnson said.

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook , Twitter and Alphabet Incs Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration of...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new temperature data to the U.S. health regulator which could allow their vaccine to be stored in pharmacy freezers rather than in ultra-cold storage facilities.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 ...

Farmers' rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

The railways said on Friday that the rail roko agitation by farmers had negligible impact on its operations and that only 30 express trains, or .03 per cent, were partially affected out of a total of 12,800 passenger and freight services.Su...

Pfizer seeks U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at higher temperatures

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked the U.S. health regulator to relax requirements for their COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, potentially allowing for it to be kept in pharmacy freezers, they said on Friday.An app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021