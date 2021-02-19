G7 to focus on rebuilding world economy, UK PM Johnson says
On a video call with fellow leaders, Johnson said it was great to have new faces such as U.S. President Joe Biden and Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi. I think he may have nicked it from us, but I certainly nicked it from somewhere else," Johnson said.Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:03 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the Group of Seven virtual leaders meeting on Friday by calling for a plan to rebuild the global economy after the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a video call with fellow leaders, Johnson said it was great to have new faces such as U.S. President Joe Biden and Italy's new prime minister, Mario Draghi. He had to ask German Chancellor Angela Merkel to mute.
"We also want to work together on building back better from the pandemic - a slogan that I think Joe has used several times. I think he may have nicked it from us, but I certainly nicked it from somewhere else," Johnson said.
ALSO READ
First case of South African coronavirus strain registered in Italy
Italy's Draghi looks to fractured parties to back new government
Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France
Italy's 5-Star opens slightly to Draghi ahead of government talks
Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France