Maha: Sule demands probe into BJP MLA's statement about dons

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule onFriday demanded an SIT probe into a reported statement by BJPMLA Ganesh Naik that ''international dons'' knew him.

Sule claimed Naik's reported statement had nationalsecurity ramifications and it was her duty that it be broughtto the notice of the Centre, specially Union Home MinisterAmit Shah.

If need, the matter will be raised in Parliament, theBaramati MP said at an event in Navi Mumbai.

Naik, who quit the NCP and joined the BJP ahead of the2019 Assembly polls, had reportedly told his supporters duringan event in Navi Mumbai that they need not fear hooliganism as''international dons'' knew him.

Speaking on the issue, Sule said, ''It is an issue ofnational security. I think I should write to (MHA) Amit Shah,seeking immediate SIT probe of people from Maharashtra whohave such contacts.'' Meanwhile, hitting out at senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis for an earlier statement that NCP chief Sharad Pawarmust retire from politics, Sule said the people of Maharashtradisagree and want her father to continue serving them.

