Johnson's top aide on keeping Scotland in the UK quits, Times says

The head of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's so-called Union unit, which is seeking to keep Scotland from breaking away from the United Kingdom, has quit just two weeks into the job, The Times newspaper said.

Oliver Lewis, who previously worked on the Brexit campaign, has quit, Times reporter Steven Swinford said.

The former head of the unit, Luke Graham, quit earlier this month.

