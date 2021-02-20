Khadse, Bacchu Kadu test positive for coronavirus

NCP leader Eknath Khadse andMaharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Fridayto have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time.

Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to BombayHospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test.

''I was admitted in November last year for the sameinfection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine,''he said.

Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadualso made a similar announcement.

He had tested positive for the infection in September.

''I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time.

I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contactwith me, plese get tested,'' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chiefNana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people whoworked in his office have tested positive for virus.

