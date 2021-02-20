Khadse, Bacchu Kadu test positive for coronavirus
Those who have come in contactwith me, plese get tested, he tweeted.Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chiefNana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people whoworked in his office have tested positive for virus.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:09 IST
NCP leader Eknath Khadse andMaharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu claimed separately on Fridayto have contracted coronavirus infection for a second time.
Khadse, a former minister who is admitted to BombayHospital here, announced the result of his COVID-19 test.
''I was admitted in November last year for the sameinfection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine,''he said.
Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadualso made a similar announcement.
He had tested positive for the infection in September.
''I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time.
I am currently in isolation. Those who have come in contactwith me, plese get tested,'' he tweeted.
Meanwhile, sources close to Maharashtra Congress chiefNana Patole said he has isolated himself as two people whoworked in his office have tested positive for virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polish watchdog approves refiner PKN Orlen's takeover of Polska Press
BBL: Sutherland fined $5,000 for breaching biosecurity measures
After fine show in Chile, jr women's hockey striker Dung Dung aims high for Asia Cup
Nornickel fined $2 billion for massive fuel leak in the Arctic
Rs 2.56-cr fine imposed on NCR units violating pollution norms