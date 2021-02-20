White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7

White House says U.S. not inviting Russia to G7Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:10 IST
The Biden administration is not inviting Russia to join the G7 group of world leaders, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday, backing away from former President Donald Trump's push for Moscow's membership.
Any invitation for Russia to join the G7 would be made in partnership with all of the group's members, she told reporters, speaking aboard Air Force One. Trump last June had called the G7 "a very outdated group of countries” and said that he wanted to add Russia, Australia, South Korea and India to their ranks.
"I don't think we're making new invitations to Russia or reiterating new invitations to Russia. Obviously an invitation would be done in partnership with our G7 partners," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- White House
- Australia
- Jen Psaki
- Air Force One
- South Korea
- Biden
- India
- Donald Trump
- Moscow
ALSO READ
US will take on challenges posed by China directly: Biden
'America is back' - Biden touts muscular foreign policy in first diplomatic speech
US will not hesitate to raise cost on Russia: Biden
US will repair its alliances and engage with world once again: Biden
Myanmar military should step down, free detainees, Biden says in foreign policy speech