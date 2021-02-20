Left Menu

Ukraine sanctions Kremlin ally Medvedchuk, says will take back fuel pipeline

At a briefing on Friday evening, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said the security services were investigating Medvedchuk on suspicion of financing terrorism. Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said the sanctions were linked to its investigation into how coal from mines in the separatist-held Luhansk region was sold to Russia and government-controlled Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:19 IST
Ukraine sanctions Kremlin ally Medvedchuk, says will take back fuel pipeline

Ukraine on Friday announced sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader with ties to the Kremlin, and also said it was taking back into state hands a pipeline that transports Russian oil products to Europe. Medvedchuk's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But a statement from Medvedchuk's party on Facebook said: "Today, Ukraine is one step closer to becoming a dictatorship." A wealthy businessman, Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen but has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has said the Russian leader is godfather to his daughter.

His links to Russia are a problem in Ukraine as relations between the two countries collapsed following Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and support for separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Sanctioning Medvedchuk follows Ukraine's move at the start of the month to sanction several TV stations owned by an associate of Medvedchuk that Kyiv says were part-financed by Moscow.

Medvedchuk had said the sanctions on the media outlets were illegal. At a briefing on Friday evening, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, said the security services were investigating Medvedchuk on suspicion of financing terrorism.

Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said the sanctions were linked to its investigation into how coal from mines in the separatist-held Luhansk region was sold to Russia and government-controlled Ukraine. Danilov said the sanctions would include a freeze on Medvedchuk's assets but said a full list of measures would be disclosed in a special presidential decree that has not been published yet.

The Kyiv authorities also said they were taking back into state hands the PrykarpatZakhidtrans oil product pipeline. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said the pipeline officially had two owners registered abroad but was "affiliated with two citizens of Ukraine".

"Having considered this issue, the National Security and Defence Council decided to take urgent measures to return the state property to the people of Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies are also tasked with investigating the circumstances in which state property fell into private hands," it said. Ukrainian media have previously suggested the pipeline was under Medvedchuk's control. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Richard Chang and Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. begins processing asylum seekers as Biden unwinds Trump program

The United States began rolling back one of former President Donald Trumps most restrictive immigration policies on Friday, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be he...

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021