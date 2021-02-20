Left Menu

'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches poll slogan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:13 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assembly elections angle Nijer Meyekei Chaye', adding to the shrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal.

The slogan, which translates to 'Bengal wants its own daughter, with Banerjee's photo was put up on hoardings across Kolkata as the state's ruling party officially launched from its headquarters off EM Bypass.

''The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister. We don't want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal,'' TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The Trinamool Congress is engaged in a bitter political fight with the BJP, pitching the opposition party leaders as outsiders who are on ''election tourism'' to the state.

