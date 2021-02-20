Congress takes out protest against Centre's farm laws, soaring fuel prices

The Congress on Saturday organized a march in all districts of Rajasthan to mark its protest against the farm's laws enacted by the Centre and the rising fuel prices.

In Jaipur, the protest was led by Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi.

Advertisement

The Congress leaders were seen riding on tractors, camels, and elephants besides participating in a ''Paidal March'' as party workers and protestors raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra could not participate in the march.

While Gehlot could not come due to a meeting with the governing council of NITI Aayog, Dotasra skipped the march owing to health issues.

''After the death of several farmers during the farmers' agitation and Supreme Court staying the three farm laws, the Centre wants to impose the laws on farmers. The government has also stabbed on the back of common people by increasing petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices,'' Khachariyawas told reporters.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia asked the Chief Minister to fulfill its promise of waiving off farm loans instead of taking up a protest march.

''Instead of doing protest march in the name of farmers, the CM should fulfill the promise of waiving off farm loans completely. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister had made the promise to the farmers during election rallies in the state,'' Poonia said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)