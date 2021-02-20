Telangana Guv offers prayers at Saneeswara temple

Telangana GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan, who has assumed additionalcharge asLt Governor of Puducherry, offered prayers at the Saneeswaratemple in Karaikal district on Saturday.

She was accompanied by her husband Dr Soundarajan.

Advertisement

The governor was accorded ceremonial temple honours.

Karaikal district collector Arjun Sharma, seniorsuperintendent of police Niharikha Bhatt, and other officialswelcomed the governor on her arrival at Karaikal.

Earlier, the governor visited the Karaikal generalhospital and inspected the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

She interacted with the hospital authorities, doctors,and paramedical staff. She also inspected a guard of honour bythe Karaikal police.

Later, she proceeded to the Amirthakadeswara temple atThirukkadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district and offered prayers.

She participated in 'gau pooja' (cow worship).

Mayiladuthurai district collector R Lalitha,superintendent of police Srinatha and other officials welcomedthe governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)