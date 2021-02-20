Left Menu

Bengal BJP seeks EC's intervention to stop use of contractual staff in poll duty

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:16 IST
Bengal BJP seeks EC's intervention to stop use of contractual staff in poll duty

The BJP's West Bengal unit onSaturday sought the intervention of the state Chief ElectoralOfficer (CEO) to ensure that contractual staff and civicvolunteers are not assigned poll duties as it will not bepossible to hold them accountable if something goes wrong.

In a letter to the CEO, the saffron party has arguedthat since contractual staffs are not regular governmentemployees, in case of any complaint against them, there willbe no scope of any recourse.

To ensure free and fair poll, the Election Commissionmust prevent the state government from ''misusing'' centralforces by deploying them only in cities and along highways,instead of sensitive zones, the BJP said in the letter writtenby Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and state leader ShishirBajoria.

''It has come to our notice that contractual staff havebeen registered at district level, as Group D staff, toperform the function of polling officers in the forthcomingassembly elections.

''This step is highly irregular, as these are notregular government employees and hence are not answerable toanyone. In the event of any complaint against them, there willbe no scope of any recourse,'' the letter said.

No such contractual staff should be engaged in anypoll-related duty, it said.

''If there is a shortage of polling officers, theElection Commission may requisition polling officers fromneighbouring states to ensure free and fair polls,'' the lettersaid.

Media reports suggest that allotment of centralparamilitary forces will be made in such a manner that willserve the best interests of the ruling Trinamool Congress, theBJPs letter said.

''There will be no point served if the central forcesare made to make route marches in national and state highwaysand are kept away from sensitive areas,'' the letter said.

Assembly election is likely to be held in the state inApril-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the matter to the World Health Organization WHO, Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor...

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Alpine skiing-Liensberger ends Shiffrin's reign with slalom gold

Austrias Katharina Liensberger won the womens slalom gold at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday as Mikaela Shiffrins bid for a record fifth successive title ended with bronze.World Cup overall leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia ...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021