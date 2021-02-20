Bengal BJP seeks EC's intervention to stop use of contractual staff in poll duty

The BJP's West Bengal unit onSaturday sought the intervention of the state Chief ElectoralOfficer (CEO) to ensure that contractual staff and civicvolunteers are not assigned poll duties as it will not bepossible to hold them accountable if something goes wrong.

In a letter to the CEO, the saffron party has arguedthat since contractual staffs are not regular governmentemployees, in case of any complaint against them, there willbe no scope of any recourse.

To ensure free and fair poll, the Election Commissionmust prevent the state government from ''misusing'' centralforces by deploying them only in cities and along highways,instead of sensitive zones, the BJP said in the letter writtenby Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and state leader ShishirBajoria.

''It has come to our notice that contractual staff havebeen registered at district level, as Group D staff, toperform the function of polling officers in the forthcomingassembly elections.

''This step is highly irregular, as these are notregular government employees and hence are not answerable toanyone. In the event of any complaint against them, there willbe no scope of any recourse,'' the letter said.

No such contractual staff should be engaged in anypoll-related duty, it said.

''If there is a shortage of polling officers, theElection Commission may requisition polling officers fromneighbouring states to ensure free and fair polls,'' the lettersaid.

Media reports suggest that allotment of centralparamilitary forces will be made in such a manner that willserve the best interests of the ruling Trinamool Congress, theBJPs letter said.

''There will be no point served if the central forcesare made to make route marches in national and state highwaysand are kept away from sensitive areas,'' the letter said.

Assembly election is likely to be held in the state inApril-May.

