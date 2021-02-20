Left Menu

BJP challenges Mamata to announce she will contest only from Nandigram if she is confident

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:35 IST
BJP challenges Mamata to announce she will contest only from Nandigram if she is confident
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The BJP Saturday challenged WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to announce that shewill contest the coming state election only from Nandigram ifshe is confident of her victory, prompting TMC to hit back andask the saffron party to first name its chief ministerialcandidate.

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minderKailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet asked Banerjee to announcewhether she will be fighting only from Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress was quick to hit back saying itwondered why BJP is scared of declaring its Nandigramcandidate or its chief ministerial face.

BJP has not announced its candidate for the seat andhas said it will choose its chief minister only after comingto power in the state.

Banerjee had announced at a TMC rally at Nandigram inJanuary that she will contest from the seat.

Nandigram had witnessed anti-farmland acquisitionmovement in 2007 in the aftermath of the then Left Frontgovernment's plan to acquire land for a special economic zone.

TMC rode the crest of the movement and came to power in thestate in 2011 ending the 34-year rule of the LF.

In 2016 the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore districtwas won by the then TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, whorecently switched over to BJP and has publicly vowed to defeatBanerjee by 50,000 votes.

Vijayvargiya in his tweet said ''Mamata Banerjee hasannounced to contest assembly elections from Nandigram. But,she did not say that she will contest from here only! If sheis confident of her victory, make this announcement too! ...

Otherwise, it will be understood that you do not trustNandigram!''.

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said if TMC didnot announce it now, it will be understood that that Banerjeewill fight the election from more seats.

''If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sure of hervictory in Nandigram she should announce that she will contestonly from the seat. This way she cannot deny her statement onthe issue ater. Or else it is not unknown what they (TMC) willdo next,'' he posted on the micro blogging site.

The TMC shot back saying ''Why is BJP scared ofdeclaring its Nandigram candidate? Or even its CM face? MamataDi (eder sister as she is called by TMC workers and leaders)is TMC's face for all the 294 seats.

''BJP should first announce whom they will fieldagainst Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. We are all set to winbig,'' it said in a statement.

After having a limited presence in the politicallypolarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as TMC's mainrival. It had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019general elections in West Bengal.

The saffron party leaders are upbeat that the partywill be able to end Banerjee's 10-year rule in the statepolls.

Election to the 294-member state Assembly is due inApril-May next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia earn maiden call-up for T20Is

Flamboyant batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan along with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have earned maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick t...

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

India's time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar

India-Maldives ties have seen unprecedented transformation in the last two years and the time-tested relationship is poised for a quantum jump, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he discussed the entire gamut of bila...

Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: 3 more bodies recovered from hydel project site, toll rises to 65

Three more bodies were recovered from the NTPCs flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site on Saturday taking the toll in the February 7 glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 65, officials said.The bodies were recovered from the desilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021