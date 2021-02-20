Left Menu

Armenians take to the streets to call for PM's resignation

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the main streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Saturday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his handling of a conflict with Azerbaijan last year.

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:54 IST
Armenians take to the streets to call for PM's resignation

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked the main streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Saturday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his handling of a conflict with Azerbaijan last year. Fighting erupted between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Sept. 27 and ended on Nov. 10 when a Russian-brokered peace deal introduced a ceasefire. Thousands were killed in the most bloody fighting in the region since the early 1990s.

Facing pressure to resign after ethnic Armenians lost swathes of territory, Pashinyan announced a road map he said was designed to shore up national stability and security. Pashinyan has rejected calls to resign but said he was fully responsible for the outcome of the conflict and remained responsible for ensuring Armenia's security.

Protesters chanted "Nikol is a traitor!", "Armenia without Nikol!" and blocked some streets after an opposition rally on Freedom Square in the heart of Yerevan on Saturday. "It doesn't matter how many people gather on the square, Nikol Pashinyan will not resign voluntarily," opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan told a crowd of protesters waving Armenian flags under a light snowfall.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, an opposition politician, said more street protests were planned for Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia earn maiden call-up for T20Is

Flamboyant batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan along with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have earned maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England. The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick t...

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

India's time-tested relationship with Maldives poised to take quantum jump: Jaishankar

India-Maldives ties have seen unprecedented transformation in the last two years and the time-tested relationship is poised for a quantum jump, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he discussed the entire gamut of bila...

Uttarakhand glacier tragedy: 3 more bodies recovered from hydel project site, toll rises to 65

Three more bodies were recovered from the NTPCs flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site on Saturday taking the toll in the February 7 glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 65, officials said.The bodies were recovered from the desilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021