MP: Kangana, Congress leaders exchange barbs

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

A war of words erupted betweenCongress leaders in Madhya Pradesh and Kangana Ranaut after aparty MLA called the Bollywood actor ''Nachane-Ganewali'' woman.

The actor hit back, calling him a ''fool'' and sayingshe is someone who refuses to do item numbers unlike someother mainstream heroines.

Congress workers had recently protested againstRanaut, who was shooting for a film in Betul district, overher allegedly insulting tweets against farmers who areprotesting on Delhi borders.

Talking to reporters in Betul on Friday, Congress MLAand former minister Sukhdev alleged that police baton-chargedprotesting party workers for the sake of a ''Nachne-Ganewali''(a woman who earns living by dancing and singing) who hadinsulted farmers.

Ranaut, late Friday evening, tagged a news reportabout Sukhdev's remarks in a tweet and said that whoever ''thisfool'' is, he does not know that she is not like otherBollywood actors and she was the only one who refused to doitem numbers or act in ''big hero'' films.

Asked about the controversy, senior Congress leaderDigvijaya Singh on Saturday said, ''Who is this Kangana?'' Earlier, when Congress leaders announced their plansto protest against Ranaut, state Home Minister Narottam Mishrahad said the BJP government in the state would ensure that''behan-beti (sister-daughter) Kangana'' faced no problem whileshooting.

