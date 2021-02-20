BJP's Shazia Ilmi accuses BSP MP of misbehaving with her
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president Shazia Ilmi on Saturday alleged that former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Akbar Ahmad misbehaved with her at a private party on February 5. Talking to ANI, Ilmi said, "Akbar Ahmad 'dumpy' was very much abusive and humiliating towards me at the gathering. He called me a traitor Muslim for joining BJP."
She stated that while she was talking to the Ambassador of Chile, Ahmed joined the conversation and started abusing the BJP and her. He continued to hurl abuses, despite people asking him to stop, alleged Ilmi. "I am proud of my choices, no one has the right to question them. You can't 'BJP-shame' me," Ilmi added.
She confirmed that a complaint was filed by her to the police. (ANI)
