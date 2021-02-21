Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's Niti Aayog meet, Priyanka Gandhi's speech in UP covered prominently

Various Urdu publications in their Sunday's editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the sixth meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:24 IST
PM Modi addressing sixth GCM of NITI Aayog on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications in their Sunday's editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the sixth meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council. The publication also highlighted the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech in Muzzafarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in which she termed the Prime Minister as an "arrogant king."

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication reports Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech in Muzzafarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh during a rally in which she lashed out at PM Modi and said that farmers are the hearts of the country. The Central government should respect farmers. Why is Modiji not talking to the farmers who elected him as Prime Minister? Dialogue should be initiated with the farmers and their problems must be solved, she said in a rally. The publication also covered PM Modi's virtual meeting of Niti Aayog with chief ministers of various states in which he said that Centre and states need to work closely to boost the economic growth of the country.

PM Modi expressed his happiness at the states governments and Central machinery coming together to effectively fight the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and lead India's development. Hindustan Express: The surging numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country in two days was highlighted prominently by the publication. As many as 13,993 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths were reported in the country on Saturday as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

PM Modi's 6th meeting of Niti Aayog and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra comparing PM Modi as an "arrogant king" was also displayed by the daily on its front page. Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. It reported that 1,300 buildings have been sealed in Mumbai due to the coronavirus cases and as per BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeting Prime Minister has also covered by the newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

