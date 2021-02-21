Left Menu

Govt working on law to regulate social media: Ram Madhav

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhavsaid that social media has become so powerful that it can eventopple governments, leading to anarchy and weakeningdemocracy, and solutions to tackle this are needed to be foundwithin the constitutional framework.Speaking at the launch of his new book Because IndiaComes First, Madhav said democracy is stressed and facing newchallenges with the rise of non-political and non-stateforces.Social media is so powerful that it can even topplegovernments and regulating them is difficult as they areborderless.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:31 IST
Govt working on law to regulate social media: Ram Madhav

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhavsaid that social media has become so powerful that it can eventopple governments, leading to anarchy and weakeningdemocracy, and solutions to tackle this are needed to be foundwithin the constitutional framework.

Speaking at the launch of his new book 'Because IndiaComes First', Madhav said democracy is stressed and facing newchallenges with the rise of ''non-political'' and ''non-state''forces.

''Social media is so powerful that it can even topplegovernments and regulating them is difficult as they areborderless. These forces can promote anarchy, which willweaken democracy but solutions should be within theconstitutional framework,'' he said at the event hosted by thePrabha Khaitan Foundation on Saturday evening.

The existing laws are not adequate for this, he said.

''We require new rules and laws to tackle and manage.

The government is already working in this direction,'' headded.

Madhav's comments come amid a row between thegovernment and Twitter over blocking of accounts withInformation Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asking themicro-blogging site to follow the Indian law.

Besides, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to theCentre and Twitter on a plea, seeking to regulate hate contentand to make a law as per which action can be initiated againstTwitter and their representatives in India for willfullyabetting and promoting anti-India tweets and penalise them.

Madhav said that in his new book he has penned hisobservations on several decisions of the Modi government.

Answering a question on Gandhi, he said the RSS doesnot undermine any leader's contribution.

Gandhi was a great leader and his mantra of Ahimsa hasbeen adopted by many global leaders, he said.

''There may be differences of opinion, which we evenfind between Nehru and Gandhi from the letters exchangedbetween them but that does not mean we disrespect a nationalleader. In the RSS morning prayer, we have Gandhi's name alongwith other leaders,'' Madhav said.

On Kashmir, he said that with the abrogation ofArticle 370, grassroot leaders are coming up against thehegemony of a few families.

He also emphasised that it is the responsibility ofthe people of the country to make Kashmiris feel that they arepart of the 1.3-billion-strong family.

''Kashmiris are victims of propaganda for long. Thingsare changing but may take some time,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

