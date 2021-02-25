J P Nadda has lunch at jute mill worker's house at Naihati

BJP president J P Nadda had lunch at the residence of a jute mill worker at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district during his day-long visit to the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Nadda went to the modest residence of Devnath Yadav at Gouripur locality amid showering of petals by women of the locality.

This is part of an outreach programme by top BJP leaders since November last.

The BJP chief had a vegetarian lunch comprising five types of 'bhaja' or fried vegetables, cauliflower curry and mango chutney.

Yadav, worker of a local jute mill, said he had the opportunity to inform Nadda about the ills plaguing the jute mills sector as viewed by him as a worker, and the BJP leader gave him a patient hearing.

His wife said Nadda relished the food and told her ''you have laid out a delicious spread''.

Nadda was accompanied by 20 senior BJP leaders including national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state president Dilip Ghosh and Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

Later, he will be visiting the residence of Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, author of 'Pather Panchali' and 'Aranyak', in Barrackpore.

