MP Congress MLA accuses ex-BJP legislator of threatening her

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria on Thursday alleged that a former BJP legislator from Alirajpur and another local leader have threatened to kill her.

The tribal MLA from Jobat seat in Jhabua seat raised the issue in the state Assembly and demanded action against them and security for herself.

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ''It is the duty of the state government to ensure safety and security of each and every citizen. The government will also take necessary steps for the security of Bhuria.'' Bhuria alleged that former BJP MLA from Alirajpur, Nagar Singh Chouhan, and another local leader from the party recently threatened to kill her, abused her and warned that she should not visit Alirajpur as it is not part of Jhabua district now.

Alirajpur was carved out from the tribal-dominated Jhabua district in 2008.

The MLA said she had to go to the Alirajpur many times to solve the problems of people living in tribal areas there.

Later, Bhuria told reporters that she has also written a letter to the chief minister over the issue.

