Left Menu

MP Congress MLA accuses ex-BJP legislator of threatening her

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:47 IST
MP Congress MLA accuses ex-BJP legislator of threatening her

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kalavati Bhuria on Thursday alleged that a former BJP legislator from Alirajpur and another local leader have threatened to kill her.

The tribal MLA from Jobat seat in Jhabua seat raised the issue in the state Assembly and demanded action against them and security for herself.

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ''It is the duty of the state government to ensure safety and security of each and every citizen. The government will also take necessary steps for the security of Bhuria.'' Bhuria alleged that former BJP MLA from Alirajpur, Nagar Singh Chouhan, and another local leader from the party recently threatened to kill her, abused her and warned that she should not visit Alirajpur as it is not part of Jhabua district now.

Alirajpur was carved out from the tribal-dominated Jhabua district in 2008.

The MLA said she had to go to the Alirajpur many times to solve the problems of people living in tribal areas there.

Later, Bhuria told reporters that she has also written a letter to the chief minister over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emami ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for newly launched soaps, hand washes

New Delhi, Feb 25 PTI FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for newly launched soaps and hand washes.Emami Ltd begins 2021 with a significant endorsement deal as it sign...

EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout - (A)

European Union leaders are gathering Thursday to try to inject new energy into the blocs lagging coronavirus vaccination efforts as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt.The leaders will meet via vi...

Debilitating 'long-COVID' may have severe health, social impacts - WHO

Thousands of COVID-19 patients continue to suffer serious, debilitating and lingering symptoms many months after their initial bout of infection, with major social, health and economic consequences, European health experts said on Thursday....

Rights group to hold online discussion on political freedom in Tibet, East Turkistan, HK on Feb 28

A pro-Tibet group named Global Alliance For Tibet and Persecuted Minorities GMPM has scheduled a panel discussion on February 28 to highlight the ongoing human right abuses in Tibet, East Turkistan and Hong Kong. The topic for the online di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021