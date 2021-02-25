Left Menu

Andhra minister targets Chandrababu Naidu over development in his Assembly constituency

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana targeted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu alleging that he has not developed his own constituency in Kuppam.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana targeted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu alleging that he has not developed his own constituency in Kuppam. "Why Chandrababu Naidu did not develop his own constituency Kuppam in all these years. Today he is shouting that he had given water to Pulivendula (constituency of YS Jagan) but Jagan is not constructing canals to provide water to Kuppam," Satyanarayana said.

Targeting the current leader of Opposition, Satyanarayana said, "Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister for 14 years, but what he did for his own Kuppam constituency? He did not even develop basic infrastructures like roads and school buildings." He further said that the people of Kuppam realised that Naidu just blabbers and do nothing and hence they defeated the TDP-backed candidates.

He further assured of developing infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, once the legal hurdles get cleared. "We are developing infrastructure at Amaravati, but that does not mean that we ignored Visakhapatnam as executive capital. Once the legal hurdles are cleared, Visakhapatnam will function as the executive capital of Andra Pradesh. Amaravati is part of the state and developing Amaravati is also our responsibility and we are doing that," he added. (ANI)

