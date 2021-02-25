Left Menu

Ample evidence against minister Sanjay Rathod in Pooja Chavan case but nothing happening, says Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at the Maharashtra government over Minister Sanjay Rathod's alleged involvement in the murder of a woman, saying that the government was more invested in celebrity tweets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:22 IST
Ample evidence against minister Sanjay Rathod in Pooja Chavan case but nothing happening, says Fadnavis
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday hit out at the Maharashtra government over Minister Sanjay Rathod's alleged involvement in the murder of a woman, saying that the government was more invested in celebrity tweets. "There is ample evidence against Sanjay Rathod but nothing is happening. If media reports had not come out then nothing would have happened. Are we heading towards a banana republic? The police are under pressure. First, there has to be an investigation on the police itself," Fadnavis said.

He added, "They (Maharashtra government) are more interested in investigating Lata didi and Sachin Tendulkar tweets but their mouth is shut when it comes to their minister." This comes weeks after the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh gave orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar on the farmers' issue.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, too, called for Rathod's arrest and alleged that he was responsible for the death of the woman in the case. "Sanjay Rathod should be arrested. He is responsible for the death of the woman. Is Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray waiting for instructions from (National Congress Party Chief) Sharad Pawar?" Somaiya asked.

On February 8, A 22-year-old girl, Pooja Chavan, had allegedly jumped off a building to end her life. Hailing from Parli town in Beed, Pooja had gone to Pune for an English speaking course. She lived in Heaven Park society along with two persons, who are reported to be her brother and one of his friends. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Hemant Kumar Nagrale on Thursday said in a press conference that the Police are treating the Pooja Chavan suicide case as a crime and are investigating accordingly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slavia Prague showed more quality when it was required: Rodgers

After suffering a shock exit from the Europa League, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said their opponents, Slavia Prague, showed more quality when it was required. The first-leg match between the two teams had ended in a goalless dra...

Sri Lanka ends forced cremations of COVID-19 victims

Amidst mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka has revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights.The government on Thursda...

Don't be selfish - get a COVID shot, says UK's Queen Elizabeth

Britains 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who last month had her first COVID-19 vaccination dose, has encouraged the public to follow suit, saying it did not hurt and those who were wary should think of others.The monarch and her 99-year-old hu...

NIA files charge sheet against ISI agent for espionage

The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet against an Indian agent of Pakistans spy agency ISI for his alleged involvement in espionage, an official said on Friday.The supplementary charge sheet against Rajakbhai Kumbhar of Gujarats Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021