Biden: U.S. to launch massive effort to educate Americans about COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 04:00 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration planned to launch a campaign to educate Americans about coronavirus vaccines in anticipation of a period later this year when supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

"We're going to launch a massive campaign educating people about vaccines, that they are safe and effective," Biden said. "We're going to bring together leaders of all segments of our society to educate and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated."

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

