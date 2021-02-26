U.S. Senate referee says Democrats can't include $15 wage in COVID bill -Bloomberg

U.S. Senate referee says Democrats can't include $15 wage in COVID bill -BloombergReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 05:55 IST
The Democratic-controlled Senate cannot include President Joe Biden's proposed $15 per hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill the party aims to pass without Republican votes, the body's parliamentarian ruled, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter on Thursday.
