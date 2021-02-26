Gujarat municipal polls: BJP secures another seat in Kuber Nagar, tally in Ahmedabad reaches 160

In the recently concluded Gujarat municipal corporation elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured another seat in Kuber Nagar, Ahmedabad, taking BJP's tally of seats in the area to 160. BJP's Gitaba Chavda won the Kuber Nagar seat, defeating Congress' Jagdish Mohanani.

An error in the counting of votes of the ninth round was reported earlier, which was referred to the State Election Commission (SEC) by the BJP. The SEC conducted a scrutiny and declared the BJP candidate as the winner.

Advertisement

With Mohanani's defeat, the Congress panel in Kuber Nagar has collapsed. After the matter was referred to the State Election Commission by the BJP, SEC conducted a scrutiny and declared the BJP candidate as the winner.

The BJP on Tuesday put up a spectacular performance in the Gujarat municipal corporation elections improving its numbers over the 2016 polls and nearly decimating the Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)